Charleston's CresCom Bank buying North Carolina lender with 28 branches
First South operates 28 branches across the Research Triangle area and eastern regions of North Carolina. It reported assets of $1 billion, loans of $730 million and deposits of $920 million as of March 31. The bank will take the CresCom name after the deal closes, which is expected to take place by the end of the year.
