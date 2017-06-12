Charleston's CresCom Bank buying Nort...

Charleston's CresCom Bank buying North Carolina lender with 28 branches

First South operates 28 branches across the Research Triangle area and eastern regions of North Carolina. It reported assets of $1 billion, loans of $730 million and deposits of $920 million as of March 31. The bank will take the CresCom name after the deal closes, which is expected to take place by the end of the year.

Chicago, IL

