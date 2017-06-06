Champion Media purchases The Tribune,...

Champion Media purchases The Tribune, others -

Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Champion Media announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina print, digital and local assets of Heartland, a Civitas Media company. The acquisition includes five daily newspapers - The Mount Airy News, Lumberton's Robesonian, Rockingham Daily Journal, Clinton Sampson Independent and Laurinburg Exchange - as well as 17 weekly newspapers - Surry Scene, The Pilot, The Tribune in Elkin, Elkin's Yadkin Valley Advertiser, The Yadkin Ripple, The Stokes News, The Carroll News, Jefferson Post, JP Shopper, Your Carolina Connection, Elizabethtown Bladen Journal, Wadesboro Anson Record, Union Times, Union Grapevine, Newberry Observer, Newberry Shopper, and Sentinel-Progress.

