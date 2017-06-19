Census: North Carolinaa s population ...

Census: North Carolinaa s population getting older, more diverse

North Carolina's population is getting older and more diverse, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina's median age - where half the population is younger and half the population is older - jumped from 37.4 to 38.7 between 2010 and 2016, making it the 20th oldest state - tied with Kentucky and Tennessee, according to estimates released Thursday.

