Cashews recalled in Virginia and North Carolina after glass found in canisters
Southern Grove Cashews Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt are being recalled due to reports of glass pieces found in the product, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. Southern Grove Cashews Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt are being recalled due to reports of glass pieces found in the product, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
