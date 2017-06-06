Carolina CAT Hosts Open House to Cele...

Carolina CAT Hosts Open House to Celebrate Opening

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Rachel and Mark Letourneau both of Letourneau Enterprises in Charlotte, enjoyed the lunch and learning about the new facility from John Crocker and Mark Kincer both of Carolina CAT. Carolina CAT held an open house to celebrate opening its newest CAT Rental Store facility in south Charlotte on June 2. More than 250 guests attended the event, which provided the opportunity to see Caterpillar's latest compact models.

