Can oyster reefs slow coastal erosion? North Carolina tests the idea: report

MARK SCHLEIFSTEIN / THE TIMES-PICAYUNECoastal Environments Inc. employees Jeremy Felder , John Siemion and Charles Knight guide one of several hundred man-made oyster reef bases into place along Grand Isle's northern shoreline. Oysters will colonize on the shell in the forms, creating a new oyster reef over the next few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.