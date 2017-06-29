Burlington murder suspect pleads not guilty
Police arrested Richard Monroe earlier this month in connection with the murder of Kevin DeOliveira. DeOliveira was shot to death in his Greene Street apartment in January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|7 hr
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|19 hr
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC