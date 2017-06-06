Budget builds on success

North Carolina House and Senate leaders have just fashioned a compromise budget for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years. The deal includes sizable pay raises for school teachers and principals, boosts for other state employees and retirees, tax cuts for most households and businesses, a prudent deposit into the state's savings account, and budget savings in other areas to keep overall spending growth modest and sustainable.

