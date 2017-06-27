Bladen County 4-H member attends 2017...

Bladen County 4-H member attends 2017 Citizenship North Carolina Focus -

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bladen Journal

A delegate of Bladen County 4-H members recently attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held in Raleigh. The Bladen County delegate returned home from three days in which more than 120 youth and adults representing 48 4-H programs across the state gathered to exchange ideas, gain knowledge and learn through hands on experiences about the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... 16 hr Valerie 16
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Tue old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Tue totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Jun 21 CodeTalker 7
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC