Bills take aim at human trafficking in North Carolina Updated at
North Carolina lawmakers are pushing to pass legislation to fight human trafficking during what could be the final days of their working session. Last year North Carolina ranked among the top 10 states for the number of human trafficking cases reported, according to statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
