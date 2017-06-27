Biden: Being only white lifeguard taught me about race

In 1962, Joe Biden rejected the more typical summer activities for a 19-year-old and took a job as a lifeguard at a public pool in Delaware's largest city. The former vice president was the only white lifeguard - and one of the few white people at the Wilmington pool at all, he wrote in his autobiography, "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics."

