Banjo instructor sought at UNC Chapel...

Banjo instructor sought at UNC Chapel Hill

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the largest and primary campus of the 17 that make up the UNC system, is advertising now for a banjo instructor in their Music Department. This addition is part of their Bluegrass Initiative, an effort to offer performance opportunities for music majors within the bluegrass realm, and to present curricula that teach the history of the music, in which central and western North Carolina have played a large role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... 2 hr Red Crosse 4
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Sun MAGA123 2
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
News Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C... Jun 16 andet1987 5
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... Jun 13 Tom 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC