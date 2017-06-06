Banjo instructor sought at UNC Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the largest and primary campus of the 17 that make up the UNC system, is advertising now for a banjo instructor in their Music Department. This addition is part of their Bluegrass Initiative, an effort to offer performance opportunities for music majors within the bluegrass realm, and to present curricula that teach the history of the music, in which central and western North Carolina have played a large role.
