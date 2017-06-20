Army Corps Approves Permit For New S Carolina Interstate
A decades-long proposal to build a four-lane, nonstop path to the heart of South Carolina's tourism industry has cleared a major hurdle, but funding remains questionable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|13 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Sun
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC