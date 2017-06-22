Andrew Wyeth's - Winter 1946' tempera on panel, North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh.
People love Andrew Wyeth. The public, if not curators and critics, has embraced the artist's work for seven decades now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|2 hr
|old_moose
|20
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|13 hr
|Backroom Health care
|14
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Jun 21
|CodeTalker
|7
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 18
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC