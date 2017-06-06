All of North Carolina governor's Cabinet picks now confirmed
Senators completed the process Thursday by voting separately to confirm Ron Penny as state revenue secretary and Eric Boyette to lead the Department of Information Technology. Like the other eight Cabinet secretaries already confirmed, the floor votes backing Boyette and Penny were unanimous.
