All of North Carolina governor's Cabi...

All of North Carolina governor's Cabinet picks now confirmed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Senators completed the process Thursday by voting separately to confirm Ron Penny as state revenue secretary and Eric Boyette to lead the Department of Information Technology. Like the other eight Cabinet secretaries already confirmed, the floor votes backing Boyette and Penny were unanimous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C... 3 hr wichita-rick 4
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... Tue Tom 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC