Alix Ohlin is the new head of UBC's creative writing program.
She's moving to Vancouver from Lafayette College in Pensylvania, where she's taught English since 2004. She's also taught at the Warren Wilson MFA program in North Carolina, at the New York State Summer Writers' Institute and was the Mordecai Richler writer-in-residence at McGill University during the 2016-17 academic year.
