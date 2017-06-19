Airline worker accused of fighting at North Carolina airport
An indictment says an airline worker directed a racial slur at a security officer, threatened to kill him and got into a fight with police at a North Carolina airport. The Charlotte Observer reports an indictment unsealed in federal court in Charlotte on Friday said 30-year-old Jordan Lee Moore of Winston-Salem faces two counts of interference with security screening personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|17 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Backroom Health care
|14
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Jun 21
|CodeTalker
|7
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 18
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC