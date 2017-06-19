Airline worker accused of fighting at...

Airline worker accused of fighting at North Carolina airport

An indictment says an airline worker directed a racial slur at a security officer, threatened to kill him and got into a fight with police at a North Carolina airport. The Charlotte Observer reports an indictment unsealed in federal court in Charlotte on Friday said 30-year-old Jordan Lee Moore of Winston-Salem faces two counts of interference with security screening personnel.

