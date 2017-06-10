a Night with Janis Joplin Added to North Carolina Theatre's 2017-18 Season
North Carolina Theatre is proud to announce the addition of a new show to the 2017-18 season on stage at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This season will feature A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin during an extended run in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, May 4-20, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|1 hr
|Mervin
|10
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC