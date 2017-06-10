a Night with Janis Joplin Added to No...

a Night with Janis Joplin Added to North Carolina Theatre's 2017-18 Season

North Carolina Theatre is proud to announce the addition of a new show to the 2017-18 season on stage at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This season will feature A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin during an extended run in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, May 4-20, 2018.

