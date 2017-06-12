A little longer for final North Carolina budget to go public
House Speaker Tim Moore and some of his top lieutenants met Friday with Senate leader Phil Berger and his aides in Berger's office. Berger spokeswoman Amy Auth said later she's hopeful a final budget agreement would be announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
