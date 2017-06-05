A group representing $6.2 trillion of the US economy says...
A coalition of US economic, education, and local government leaders announced on Monday they will continue to abide by the Paris agreement regardless of America's withdrawal, forming the We Are Still In movement. The coalition represents 120 million Americans and $6.2 trillion of the US economy.
