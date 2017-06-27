4 SC handler, dog teams attain nation...

4 SC handler, dog teams attain national certification

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

According to a release, Mitch Henderson with K9 Remington, Sarah Hey with K9 Brand, Nancy Jocoy with K9 Beau, and Maria Pellegrino with K9 Duke, all received certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association in trailing, SAR area search, and cadaver detection respectively. "We are very thankful to receive testing from NAPWDA's experienced Master Trainers, Neil Raymond, retired sergeant and K9 trainer in the Massachusetts State Police, and Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... 6 hr Valerie 16
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Tue old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Tue totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Jun 21 CodeTalker 7
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC