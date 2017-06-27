4 SC handler, dog teams attain national certification
According to a release, Mitch Henderson with K9 Remington, Sarah Hey with K9 Brand, Nancy Jocoy with K9 Beau, and Maria Pellegrino with K9 Duke, all received certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association in trailing, SAR area search, and cadaver detection respectively. "We are very thankful to receive testing from NAPWDA's experienced Master Trainers, Neil Raymond, retired sergeant and K9 trainer in the Massachusetts State Police, and Sgt.
