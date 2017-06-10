10 Things to Know for Today
The fired FBI director will recount conversations with Trump that he says made him uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and the agency. A ministry statement says the men had left Iran to fight for the extremist group in Mosul, Iraq, as well as Raqqa, Syria - the group's de facto capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC