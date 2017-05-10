Zeiss Industrial Metrology to Open Service Center in North Carolina

Zeiss Industrial Metrology is bringing measuring service and programming expertise along with product demonstrations to the Charlotte, North Carolina, area for the grand opening of its new service center June 6. The company will be showing its latest measurement technologies including X-ray and optical, offering educational sessions, and providing time for product demonstrations and networking. Attendees can register for up to three different metrology sessions, each offered in the morning and afternoon.

