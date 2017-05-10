World War II transformed North Carolina

World War II transformed North Carolina

What event in North Carolina's modern history had the greatest impact in making our state what it is today? The creation of the Research Triangle Park? The development of a national banking and finance center in Charlotte? The Great Depression and Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s? The Civil Rights revolution? In his latest book, Julian Pleasants argues persuasively that World War II was that event. In "Home Front: North Carolina During World War II," Pleasants shows how the state, while suffering great losses of service men and women in the conflict and disruptions on the home front, nevertheless came out of the war a dramatically improved place.

