Wicked Weed beer sale marks flashpoint in brewery turf wars

Within hours of announcing its sale to the maker of Budweiser, North Carolina's beloved Wicked Weed beer lost its voting rights in a craft beer guild, was booted from collaborations with two independent breweries and exiled from at least a handful of stores and restaurants. The deal announced Wednesday represents the latest front in the battle between macro- and micro-brewers as behemoths such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev acquire independent brewers to harness the craft segment's fast growth.

