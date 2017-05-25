Why Eric Church is doing a whole lot ...

Why Eric Church is doing a whole lot better than just Holdin' (His) Own

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

This weekend, Eric Church wraps his Holdin' My Own Tour with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena -- but then again, capacity crowds are the rule these days for the hitmaking star. In fact, Eric has sold out all 60 shows on the four-month North American trek, causing Pollstar to proclaim it the "#1 most-attended music tour in the world so far this year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
518 Wellness Studio Wed passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... May 11 Facto 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC