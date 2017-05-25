Why Eric Church is doing a whole lot better than just Holdin' (His) Own
This weekend, Eric Church wraps his Holdin' My Own Tour with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena -- but then again, capacity crowds are the rule these days for the hitmaking star. In fact, Eric has sold out all 60 shows on the four-month North American trek, causing Pollstar to proclaim it the "#1 most-attended music tour in the world so far this year."
