Veteran Who Killed Her Service Dog On Camera Found Dead
North Carolina police say they're investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself.
