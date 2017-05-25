United sorry for falsely accusing gay father of fondling his child

Henry Amador-Batten, a gay father flying to his North Carolina home last Saturday, was accused by United flight attendants of inappropriately touching his son on the flight, setting off a police investigation and angering the boy's fathers. "This is not how anyone deserves to be treated," Amador-Batten's husband Joel wrote in a Facebook post for their gay parenting blog DADsquared.

