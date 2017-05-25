United sorry for falsely accusing gay...

United sorry for falsely accusing gay father of fondling his child

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Henry Amador-Batten, a gay father flying to his North Carolina home last Saturday, was accused by United flight attendants of inappropriately touching his son on the flight, setting off a police investigation and angering the boy's fathers. "This is not how anyone deserves to be treated," Amador-Batten's husband Joel wrote in a Facebook post for their gay parenting blog DADsquared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... 15 hr Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC