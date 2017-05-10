Trump's deeds, statements this week: Bad optics or worse?

President Donald Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 12, 2017, where he spoke to military mothers during their visit to the White House for a Mother's Day celebration. President Donald Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 12, 2017, where he spoke to military mothers during their visit to the White House for a Mother's Day celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.