Trump's deeds, statements this week: ...

Trump's deeds, statements this week: Bad optics or worse?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

President Donald Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 12, 2017, where he spoke to military mothers during their visit to the White House for a Mother's Day celebration. President Donald Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 12, 2017, where he spoke to military mothers during their visit to the White House for a Mother's Day celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges 17 hr Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... Fri Fundie Sniffling 3
518 Wellness Studio Thu wanderer 2
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... May 11 Facto 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) May 4 concerned 8
How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07) May 4 concerned 771
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC