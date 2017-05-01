Trump vows major changes to NAFTA. Go...

Trump vows major changes to NAFTA. Good luck with that, sir

14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

According to President Donald Trump, he had decided to pull out of NAFTA until, at the last minute the other day, he talked with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, who convinced him to first try renegotiating the 23-year-old trade agreement with them instead. According to other sources, Trump's economic team showed him the actual numbers involved in the existing trade among three nations.

