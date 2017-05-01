Trump vows major changes to NAFTA. Good luck with that, sir
According to President Donald Trump, he had decided to pull out of NAFTA until, at the last minute the other day, he talked with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, who convinced him to first try renegotiating the 23-year-old trade agreement with them instead. According to other sources, Trump's economic team showed him the actual numbers involved in the existing trade among three nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|K2/spice
|8 hr
|Bss
|1
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC