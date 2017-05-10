Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Matthew Relief Request
What do you get when your state helps elect a president and then requests $900 million from his administration to help rebuild after one of the worst natural disasters in its history? If you're North Carolina, not much. In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, Governor Cooper requested nearly a billion dollars from the Trump administration.
