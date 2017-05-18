Trump lashes out: abused by 'greatest witch hunt'

President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations his campaign collaborated with Russia as Congress confronted an apparent setback in its own probes: A lawyer for Michael Flynn said the fired national security adviser would not provide documents for an intelligence panel's inquiry. Trump began the day by tweeting that he is the victim of "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," a claim ignoring impeachment efforts and blistering verbal attacks on previous presidents and other political leaders.

