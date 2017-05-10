Tip from Canadian police thwarted possible attack at North Carolina school
Union County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old student was found with knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, some fireworks, a dismantled shotgun shell in a backpack and a "hit list" of names of multiple individuals. Police in North Carolina said a tip from Thunder Bay Police Service thwarted a possible mass stabbing after a student was found with weapons and a "hit list" Tuesday.
