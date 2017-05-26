THE 39 STEPS, VIOLET and More Set for Actors Co-op's 2017-18 Season
Actors Co-op has announced its 26th Season of shows! Opening with Patrick Barlow 's great piece of theatrical fun, based on the mystery thriller revised as a farce THE 39 STEPS; followed by the belov Ed Kaufman and Hart comedy classic THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER. In 2018 we will take A WALK IN THE WOODS by Lee Blessing ; followed by Robert Bolt s' "must see" historical drama A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS; the 2017 - 2018 Season closes with the multi-award winning powerhouse musical VIOLET, book and lyrics Brian Crawley , music by Jeanine Tesori .
