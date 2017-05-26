THE 39 STEPS, VIOLET and More Set for...

THE 39 STEPS, VIOLET and More Set for Actors Co-op's 2017-18 Season

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Actors Co-op has announced its 26th Season of shows! Opening with Patrick Barlow 's great piece of theatrical fun, based on the mystery thriller revised as a farce THE 39 STEPS; followed by the belov Ed Kaufman and Hart comedy classic THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER. In 2018 we will take A WALK IN THE WOODS by Lee Blessing ; followed by Robert Bolt s' "must see" historical drama A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS; the 2017 - 2018 Season closes with the multi-award winning powerhouse musical VIOLET, book and lyrics Brian Crawley , music by Jeanine Tesori .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC