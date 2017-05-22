The 2020 Democratic race is underway....

The 2020 Democratic race is underway. Here are 5 takeaways

Democrats got their first side-by-side view of the biggest names vying to lead the party - and potentially its ticket against President Donald Trump in 2020. More than a dozen senators, governors and House members got their first chance to flash their personalities, policy platforms and cases against Trump in front of a largely establishment audience at an "Ideas Conference" hosted by the liberal think tank Center for American Progress.

