Table mishaps can't stop standup Tanyalee Davis from slaying her crowds
Vancouver's produced a lot of great comedians over the years. Though she only spent two years here before moving away to Los Angeles in 1997, Tanyalee Davis, who now lives in England, has to be considered one of the more successful international standup acts that spent time honing her chops on our stages.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 14
|Ralph knew
|1
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
