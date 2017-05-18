Suspect arrested in fatal North Carolina nightclub shooting
A statement from the Kinston Police Department says 25-year-old James Sparks III of Cary was arrested Friday by police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Warrants had been issued for Sparks charging him with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
