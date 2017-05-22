Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts
The Supreme Court struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina Monday because race played too large a role in their creation, a decision voting rights advocates said would boost challenges in other states. The justices ruled that Republicans who controlled the state legislature and governor's office in 2011 placed too many African-Americans in the two districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC