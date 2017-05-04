Study: Many babies, toddlers still don't have a balanced diet
DIET: About two in five infants consume breast milk, which doctors recommend for the health of mothers and babies alike. That statistic didn't change much over the study period from 2005 to 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|16 hr
|concerned
|771
|K2/spice
|17 hr
|concerned
|2
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|Wed
|Fed Up in North C...
|2
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC