Seymour AFB airman charged with felony abuse following daughter's hospitalization
Authorities in North Carolina say an airman at an Air Force base is charged with abusing his 1-month-old daughter, who is hospitalized with multiple injuries. Goldsboro police told local media outlets that Airman 1st Class Eric Schmidt from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is charged with felony child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC