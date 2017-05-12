Senate Democrats can stop Trump's Russia scandal from becoming the new normal

On the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, set his legendarily methodical mind to work on a new challenge: making Trump's extraordinary firing of James Comey seem normal. Standing behind his mahogany desk, the man who reportedly sought to undermine the intelligence community's case against Russia as early as last summer kept a straight face as he protested that his true aim now was to prevent something that would "only serve to impede the current work being done" to investigate Trump's ties to Russia.

