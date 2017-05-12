Senate Democrats can stop Trump's Russia scandal from becoming the new normal
On the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, set his legendarily methodical mind to work on a new challenge: making Trump's extraordinary firing of James Comey seem normal. Standing behind his mahogany desk, the man who reportedly sought to undermine the intelligence community's case against Russia as early as last summer kept a straight face as he protested that his true aim now was to prevent something that would "only serve to impede the current work being done" to investigate Trump's ties to Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|Sat
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|Fri
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|Thu
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC