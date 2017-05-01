S.W.A.T. raided rapper J. Cole's stud...

S.W.A.T. raided rapper J. Cole's studio. You can watch it in his new video

16 hrs ago

In rap superstar J. Cole's new music video "Neighbors," the song is set to footage of a S.W.A.T. Team with rifles and handguns breaking down doors and streaming into a North Carolina home being used as a recording studio. The video, taken by home security cameras during a March 2016 raid, was first aired in Cole's HBO documentary "4 Your Eyez Only," which premiered in April.

