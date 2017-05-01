S.W.A.T. raided rapper J. Cole's studio. You can watch it in his new video
In rap superstar J. Cole's new music video "Neighbors," the song is set to footage of a S.W.A.T. Team with rifles and handguns breaking down doors and streaming into a North Carolina home being used as a recording studio. The video, taken by home security cameras during a March 2016 raid, was first aired in Cole's HBO documentary "4 Your Eyez Only," which premiered in April.
