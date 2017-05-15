Reverend Barber Outlines His Future, Says There's Still a Fight Ahead in North Carolina

More than a hundred people converged on the Davie Street Presbyterian Church Monday morning to pay their respects to the Reverend William Barber, a local civil rights icon who announced late last week that he would be stepping down as the leader of the North Carolina NAACP. But after more than a dozen friends, colleagues, and faith leaders offered praise to the man who has led them for more than a decade-Barber was elected president of the organization in 2005-Barber sought to shift the focus off of himself.

