Protesters want jails where immigrant detainees died shut down
Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week. On May 15, Jean-Carlos Jimenez-Joseph died in the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia.
