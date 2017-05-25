Protesters want jails where immigrant...

Protesters want jails where immigrant detainees died shut down

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week. On May 15, Jean-Carlos Jimenez-Joseph died in the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... 3 hr Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio Wed passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC