Prosecutor won't charge officer in shooting after collision

23 hrs ago

A prosecutor says a North Carolina police officer acted lawfully when he shot and killed a man after a vehicle collision. District Attorney Andrew Murray's letter Friday says Josue Javier Diaz was shot on Jan. 26. The undercover Charlotte police officer wasn't named, nor were their races disclosed.

