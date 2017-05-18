Prosecutor won't charge officer in shooting after collision
A prosecutor says a North Carolina police officer acted lawfully when he shot and killed a man after a vehicle collision. District Attorney Andrew Murray's letter Friday says Josue Javier Diaz was shot on Jan. 26. The undercover Charlotte police officer wasn't named, nor were their races disclosed.
