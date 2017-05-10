Prom-bound a princessa gives little g...

Prom-bound a princessa gives little girl fairy tale moment

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The moment a little North Carolina girl mistook a prom-bound teenager for a fairy tale princess has gone viral on Facebook, with millions of views. It happened at the Raleigh Rose Garden in Raleigh, where teen Kwani Taylor was taking pictures in a blush-pink chiffon skirt and sparkly beaded top prior to her prom at Enloe Magnet High School, reported Raleigh station WTVD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges 7 hr Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... 15 hr Fundie Sniffling 3
518 Wellness Studio Thu wanderer 2
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... Thu Facto 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) May 4 concerned 8
How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07) May 4 concerned 771
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC