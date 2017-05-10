Prom-bound a princessa gives little girl fairy tale moment

The moment a little North Carolina girl mistook a prom-bound teenager for a fairy tale princess has gone viral on Facebook, with millions of views. It happened at the Raleigh Rose Garden in Raleigh, where teen Kwani Taylor was taking pictures in a blush-pink chiffon skirt and sparkly beaded top prior to her prom at Enloe Magnet High School, reported Raleigh station WTVD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.