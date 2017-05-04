Probe of North Carolina congressman ends without charges
Federal investigators closed a two-year investigation into U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger's dealings with his family's business without filing charges. Lia Bantavani, a spokeswoman for western North Carolina's top federal prosecutor, said in an email Thursday that the Justice Department has ended its investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|12 hr
|concerned
|771
|K2/spice
|13 hr
|concerned
|2
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|Wed
|Fed Up in North C...
|2
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC