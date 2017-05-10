Pregnant women say these pizza slices...

Pregnant women say these pizza slices are labour inducing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CISN Country 103.9 FM

Although there is no hard evidence spicy food can induce labour, some pregnant women in North Carolina believe pizza is the answer. Several women have ordered the Buffalo Wing Pizza at Hawthorne's New York Pizza & Bar in Charlotte, and have given birth shortly after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 14 Ralph knew 1
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
518 Wellness Studio May 11 wanderer 2
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... May 11 Facto 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) May 4 concerned 8
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC