'Power Breakfast' with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
Published: May 5, 2017 in Opinion Updated: May 4, 2017 at 7:35 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Gov. Roy Cooper has had some major hurdles to overcome in the early days of his tenure in office. However, he is outspoken about his goals and aspirations for North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|17 hr
|L-town native
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Thu
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|Thu
|concerned
|771
|K2/spice
|Thu
|concerned
|2
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|May 3
|Fed Up in North C...
|2
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
