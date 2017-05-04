Police want to talk to men in North Carolina mall shooting
Investigators say they want to talk to two men who were seen running out of a North Carolina mall just before a 34-year-old man was shot in the parking lot. Greensboro Police said in a news release that Sherrod Crum was walking outside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Thursday when two men ran into the parking lot near where the victim was shot.
